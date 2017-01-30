Volunteers sought for Sugar Camp -
Anyone interested in learning how to tap a sugar maple tree to create maple syrup can learn by volunteering with Greene County Parks & Trails at its Narrows Reserve Sugar Camp in Beavercreek. Potential volunteers are invited to attend as a guest at one of GCP&T volunteer training sessions from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Feb. 13, at the Narrows Reserve Nature Center, 2575 Indian Ripple Rd. Participants will learn about assisting with the sugar maple season - tapping a tree, collecting maple sap, leading tours and working within the sugar shack - at the Narrows Reserve Sugar Camp.
