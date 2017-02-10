Rep. Dean honors 2016 Female Presiden...

Rep. Dean honors 2016 Female President of the Year -

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Madison Press

State Representatives Bill Dean and Rick Perales recently presented Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond with an Ohio House resolution for being named the 2016 Female President of the Year of a historically black college or university by HBCU Digest. Dr. Jackson-Hammond currently serves as the president of Central State University, located in Wilberforce, Ohio.

Read more at The Madison Press.

Beavercreek, OH

