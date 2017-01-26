New 24-hour gym heading to Dayton region
The owner of a new gym coming to Beavercreek built his business model with an emphasis on online tools, with the goal of lower operating costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ridgeville Christian, Dayton Christian merging (Jun '07)
|2 hr
|ridgeville
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Torture for me is...
|22 hr
|The New Cool Warrior
|1
|our lady of the highlands (Mar '11)
|23 hr
|Ksmith572
|14
|Bitches and douches brag and nag...
|Jan 23
|Net Nut
|1
|Abortion Nuts, go away!
|Jan 22
|The Duke of Hazard
|1
|If women want us to pay attention to their bitc...
|Jan 22
|The Duke of Hazard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC