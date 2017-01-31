John Kasich to release book entitled ...

John Kasich to release book entitled a oeTwo Paths: America Divided or Uniteda

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Ohio Governor John Kasich is publishing a book entitled "Two Paths: America Divided or United" according to the Washington Post It is scheduled to be released in April and it outlines his vision for an America based on tolerance and inclusion, which is expected to draw sharp contrasts with the state of the country under President Trump. The Washington Post reports that the theme of the book builds upon the themes of Kasich's 2016 presidential campaign, when he unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beavercreek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Buck Rohde 20,817
I am a teenaged lesbian! Wed Harv 2
Libraries are rude Wed Tantor 3
Be careful about which you open-border dim Dems... Wed The Duke of Hazard 1
Joesph Tracey Kmart exposes self 2008 Feb 7 Beechama 1
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Feb 6 bannanas 14
"So many unconstitutional experts!" Feb 5 Leon Harrison 1
See all Beavercreek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beavercreek Forum Now

Beavercreek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beavercreek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. American Idol
 

Beavercreek, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,396 • Total comments across all topics: 278,718,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC