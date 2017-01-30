Hot-diggity-dog

Greene County News The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile made a stop in Xenia Thursday, Jan. 19. It is scheduled to appear at the Kroger in Beavercreek Friday, as well as five additional Miami Valley locations in the coming days before heading south. Greene County News The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile made a stop in Xenia Thursday, Jan. 19. It is scheduled to appear at the Kroger in Beavercreek Friday, as well as five additional Miami Valley locations in the coming days before heading south.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.