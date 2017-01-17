Greene County marriages
David R. Wright of Xenia and Elizabeth N. Devoe of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Oct. 1. Adam P. Anderegg of Beavercreek and Jessica D. Elliott of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2000 GM Workers lose jobs
|10 hr
|ILoveMary
|2
|"USA TODAY equates Trump to movie KKK hate"
|10 hr
|IHate LeonHarrison
|4
|Channel 7 WHIO
|16 hr
|sweetguy
|6
|"Donald Trump is government's most serious threat"
|22 hr
|Leon Harrison
|1
|Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08)
|Tue
|Beechama
|12
|To you dumb young men:
|Tue
|Literature Lover
|1
|It is the South China Sea, not the Western Amer...
|Tue
|Tantor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC