Greene County marriages
Jeffrey A. Errett II of Wilberforce and Jordan R. Brewer of Wilberforce applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Oct. 1. John T. Burkhardt of Beavercreek and Treba S. Whitt of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RTA Strike
|1 hr
|Tantor
|8
|Downtown Dayton Improvements. Any ideas? (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|The Duke of Hazard
|145
|"Regarding 'Flunking history, as well'"
|20 hr
|Leon Harrison
|1
|"Man movies or Meryl Streep?"
|20 hr
|Leon Harrison
|1
|Ohio city urges justices to reject traffic came...
|21 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|10
|"Amish" heaters and EdenPURE heaters--Watch OUT! (Dec '08)
|23 hr
|Linda Smith
|578
|Xenia Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC