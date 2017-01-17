GCCC cadets earn scholarships -

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

The Greene County Career Center Adult Scholarship Endowment Fund trustees announce that three Peace Officer Basic Training cadets have each earned $2,500 scholarships for the current class. Brian Alex Brennaman of Xenia, Tori Beth Bargo of Brookville and Sean Fields of Beavercreek were awarded the scholarships.

