GCCC cadets earn scholarships -
The Greene County Career Center Adult Scholarship Endowment Fund trustees announce that three Peace Officer Basic Training cadets have each earned $2,500 scholarships for the current class. Brian Alex Brennaman of Xenia, Tori Beth Bargo of Brookville and Sean Fields of Beavercreek were awarded the scholarships.
