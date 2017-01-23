Fiery gasoline-tanker crash kills driver, shuts Route 33, I-270
The black cloud could be seen miles away, billowing for almost an hour Monday morning after a deadly tanker-truck crash on a months-old ramp connecting Route 33 and Interstate 270 in Dublin. Dublin police have not named the driver of the tanker, which was carrying as much as 8,000 gallons of gasoline when it rammed into a guardrail about 10:30 a.m. and flipped on its side.
