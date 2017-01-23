Fiery gasoline-tanker crash kills dri...

Fiery gasoline-tanker crash kills driver, shuts Route 33, I-270

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The black cloud could be seen miles away, billowing for almost an hour Monday morning after a deadly tanker-truck crash on a months-old ramp connecting Route 33 and Interstate 270 in Dublin. Dublin police have not named the driver of the tanker, which was carrying as much as 8,000 gallons of gasoline when it rammed into a guardrail about 10:30 a.m. and flipped on its side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beavercreek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bitches and douches brag and nag... 11 hr Net Nut 1
Abortion Nuts, go away! Sun The Duke of Hazard 1
If women want us to pay attention to their bitc... Sun The Duke of Hazard 1
It is the South China Sea, not the Western Amer... Sun The New Cool Warrior 3
"USA TODAY equates Trump to movie KKK hate" Sun The New Cool Warrior 7
When will I be banned for the 7th time? Sun The New Cool Warrior 9
Trump is a "placeholder" for Pence Sun The New Cool Warrior 2
See all Beavercreek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beavercreek Forum Now

Beavercreek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beavercreek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Beavercreek, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,192,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC