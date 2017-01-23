Education Digest -

Education Digest -

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Ohio Christian University announced its dean's list for the Fall 2016 semester. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beavercreek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bitches and douches brag and nag... 20 hr Net Nut 1
Abortion Nuts, go away! Sun The Duke of Hazard 1
If women want us to pay attention to their bitc... Sun The Duke of Hazard 1
It is the South China Sea, not the Western Amer... Sun The New Cool Warrior 3
"USA TODAY equates Trump to movie KKK hate" Sun The New Cool Warrior 7
When will I be banned for the 7th time? Sun The New Cool Warrior 9
Trump is a "placeholder" for Pence Sun The New Cool Warrior 2
See all Beavercreek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beavercreek Forum Now

Beavercreek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beavercreek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Beavercreek, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,853 • Total comments across all topics: 278,201,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC