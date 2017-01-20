Dayton's biggest engineering firm ope...

Dayton's biggest engineering firm opens Cincinnati office

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Dayton's largest engineering firm has opened an office in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beavercreek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Channel 7 WHIO 14 hr Leon Harrison 7
2000 GM Workers lose jobs 14 hr Fire Donaghy 3
"USA TODAY equates Trump to movie KKK hate" 14 hr Fire Donaghy 6
Trump is a "placeholder" for Pence 14 hr Fire Donaghy 1
"Dislike crimes equated with hate" 19 hr Leon Harrison 1
"Donald Trump is government's most serious threat" Wed Leon Harrison 1
News Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08) Tue Beechama 12
See all Beavercreek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beavercreek Forum Now

Beavercreek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beavercreek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Beavercreek, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,246 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC