Dayton company acquires Maryland tech firm
MacAulay-Brown Inc. has acquired a tech company in what is its third major acquisition in four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Tantor
|20
|why do white people smell like wet dogs? (Oct '14)
|3 hr
|Tantor
|57
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Trump should explain to Lame Brain McCain
|20 hr
|The Old Cold Warrior
|3
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|Mon
|MattWilis
|5
|Looking for Justice
|Dec 30
|Kathy
|1
|matt the woman beater (Nov '15)
|Dec 30
|Jamie Simpson
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC