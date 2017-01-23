Area Digest -

Anyone interested in volunteering with Greene County Parks & Trails is invited to attend as a guest at one of its volunteer training sessions from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Jan. 30, at the Narrows Reserve Nature Center, 2575 Indian Ripple Rd. Participants need to dress for the weather. In January, participants will learn about winter tree identification.

