Area Digest

Anyone interested in volunteering with Greene County Parks & Trails is invited to attend as a guest at one of its volunteer training sessions from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Jan. 30, at the Narrows Reserve Nature Center, 2575 Indian Ripple Rd. Participants need to dress for the weather. In January, participants will learn about winter tree identification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.