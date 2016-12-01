Popular grilled cheese chain a oeMelta coming to Beavercreek
"We are seriously excited to be opening our eighth location in the great city of Dayton," said Matt Fish, owner of Melt Bar & Grilled. "We're looking forward to serving the best gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches in the coolest environment that Dayton has ever seen."
