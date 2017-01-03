Hospitals honor nurses that care -
Submitted photos Diane Adkins received the honor of being named Cameo of Caring Nurse at Greene Memorial Hospital for 2016. Pictured are: VP Patient Care Brenda Kuhn, Ashley Paugh, Ashley Kyle, Diane Adkins, Ashley Knaul-Lemons and GMH President Rick Dodds.
