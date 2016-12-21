Elected officials take oath, share advice -
"Today is your opportunity to get to know those candidates who occupy the offices here in Greene County, to see the person more than the position," Masser said to the bleachers full of students. Beavercreek Township Administrator Alex Zaharieff led the ceremony, introducing each official to the podium, including Federal Court Judge Tom Rose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,749
|Looking for Denise Hall Blackburn
|Wed
|Stivers guy
|3
|When will I be banned for the 7th time?
|Tue
|Fan of Leon The Man
|7
|East dayton
|Tue
|Skankhunter42
|4
|Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|4
|Chris Simon
|Aug '16
|Curious
|1
|OSSO home band
|Aug '16
|BizzyBee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC