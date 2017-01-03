DeWine: Grand Jury Will Investigate Dayton-Area Walmart Shooting
Police in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek shot Crawford earlier this month inside a local Walmart. Police have said Crawford was brandishing an air rifle and that they believe the shooting was justified.
