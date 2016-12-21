Court sets trial date for Ohio man in air base security case
A man accused of causing the evacuation of two buildings at Ohio's largest military base is set for trial next year in federal court in southwestern Ohio. The 32-year-old Beavercreek man's trial in Dayton was delayed from October when the public defender's office filed notice that it planned an insanity defense.
