Beavercreek Police add texting featur...

Beavercreek Police add texting feature for emergencies

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio - If you need to report an emergency in Beavercreek you now have a second option of sending a text message - an alternative to a phone call. Users can send a text to the number 911, but it will only work if you're within city limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beavercreek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
matt the woman beater (Nov '15) 6 hr REALLY 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr I despise most pe... 20,755
Winnie Peacock 12 hr Winnie 2
paladino kicked off buffalo school board 18 hr Reads Alot 1
Looking for Denise Hall Blackburn Wed Stivers guy 3
When will I be banned for the 7th time? Tue Fan of Leon The Man 7
Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09) Nov '16 Big O 4
See all Beavercreek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beavercreek Forum Now

Beavercreek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beavercreek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Beavercreek, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,855 • Total comments across all topics: 277,454,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC