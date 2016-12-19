Beavercreek Police add texting feature for emergencies
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio - If you need to report an emergency in Beavercreek you now have a second option of sending a text message - an alternative to a phone call. Users can send a text to the number 911, but it will only work if you're within city limits.
