Sonoco recognizes Ohio plant with Sustainability Star Award
The packaging company Sonoco, headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina, has awarded its Sonoco Sustainability Star Award to its Alpha facility in Beavercreek, Ohio. The plant was recognized for a significant decrease in its landfill costs through improved waste stream management.
