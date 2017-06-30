Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at ...

Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 5:28PM EDT expiring July 6 at 8:30PM EDT in effect for: Beaver

3 hrs ago Read more: WPXI

PAC007-070030- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FF.W.0044.170706T2128Z-170707T0030Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA 528 PM EDT THU JUL 6 2017 The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Beaver County in western Pennsylvania... * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 525 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

Beaver, PA

