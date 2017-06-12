Beaver Council Tables Resolution Proposed By Police Chief To Gag Borough Employees
Beaver Council tabled a resolution proposed last week by a man who acts as both Borough Manager and Police Chief that would effectively gag all employees and officials of the municipality from speaking critically about the town. Beaver Police Chief Dan Madgar sought ratification by Council of a "social media policy" at their last meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beaver Countian.
Add your comments below
Beaver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courtnie Asburn can take one really deep in the V
|Jun 4
|Jonathan
|1
|Two lawsuits filed against Monaca police officer (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|Annonomous
|9
|Is There Corruption in Beaver County? (Oct '09)
|Sep '16
|yes
|11
|Founder Of "Hero Program" Charity Sentenced To ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|anonymous
|1
|Review: Monaca Auto Sales (Nov '08)
|Nov '15
|mad
|19
|How 'bout the news today. (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Big Momma
|1
|Former chief judge Belvin Perry to join Morgan ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|_Learsi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beaver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC