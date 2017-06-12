Beaver Council Tables Resolution Prop...

Beaver Council Tables Resolution Proposed By Police Chief To Gag Borough Employees

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Beaver Countian

Beaver Council tabled a resolution proposed last week by a man who acts as both Borough Manager and Police Chief that would effectively gag all employees and officials of the municipality from speaking critically about the town. Beaver Police Chief Dan Madgar sought ratification by Council of a "social media policy" at their last meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beaver Countian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Courtnie Asburn can take one really deep in the V Jun 4 Jonathan 1
News Two lawsuits filed against Monaca police officer (Sep '08) Dec '16 Annonomous 9
Is There Corruption in Beaver County? (Oct '09) Sep '16 yes 11
News Founder Of "Hero Program" Charity Sentenced To ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 anonymous 1
Review: Monaca Auto Sales (Nov '08) Nov '15 mad 19
How 'bout the news today. (Jul '15) Jul '15 Big Momma 1
News Former chief judge Belvin Perry to join Morgan ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 _Learsi 2
See all Beaver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaver Forum Now

Beaver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Beaver, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,849 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC