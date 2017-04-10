Second state lawmaker with turf in Washington County looks to challenge Casey for U.S. Senate
State Rep. Jim Christiana of Brighton Township, Beaver County, whose district includes the western part of Washington County, became the second Republican member of the state House with ties to this area to announce he wants to challenge incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey in 2018.
