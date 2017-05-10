Legal Action Filed On Behalf Of Citiz...

Legal Action Filed On Behalf Of Citizens Seeking Public Access To...

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Beaver Countian

Legal action was filed today on behalf of the public by a group of concerned citizens who are seeking access to dash cam video from the Beaver Borough Police Department, documenting the arrest of James Edward Cicco by Beaver Patrolman Jeffrey Wijnen-Riems. The "Motion to Intervene" in the Beaver County District Attorney's Offices' case against James Cicco was filed by three residents of Beaver Borough: retired long-time Beaver County Neighborhood Legal Services attorney James P. O'Connell, retired school teacher and counselor Richard F. Williams, and attorney J. Lauson Cashdollar who previously served as Vice President of Beaver Borough Council and currently serves as Solicitor for the Beaver County Prothonotary's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beaver Countian.

