Dismissed: Judge Says No Evidence Man Resisted Arrest By Beaver...

A Beaver County judge has dismissed all of the remaining felony charges filed against an Industry man last August by the Beaver Borough Police Department, finding no evidence that James Edward Cicco had resisted arrest by Patrolman Jeffery Wijnen-riems or taunted his police K-9 Czar. Beaver Patrolman Jeffery Wijnen-riems had alleged that Cicco resisted arrest, assaulted him, grabbed a hand drill, and taunted his K-9 partner during an encounter on August 19th.

