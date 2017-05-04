Concert band, Wind Ensemble combine f...

Concert band, Wind Ensemble combine for show

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

Graduate student Brady Amerson will conduct the Wind Ensemble on a pair of Percy Grainger pieces, Last year, arranger Paul Lavender was commissioned to set the work for wind ensemble, and that arrangement was premiered and recorded by the U.S. Marine Band. The YSU Wind Ensemble will give the first performance of this new setting in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two lawsuits filed against Monaca police officer (Sep '08) Dec '16 Annonomous 9
Is There Corruption in Beaver County? (Oct '09) Sep '16 yes 11
News Founder Of "Hero Program" Charity Sentenced To ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 anonymous 1
Review: Monaca Auto Sales (Nov '08) Nov '15 mad 19
How 'bout the news today. (Jul '15) Jul '15 Big Momma 1
News Former chief judge Belvin Perry to join Morgan ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 _Learsi 2
News Forum: Converting tugs, towboats to LNG may tak... (Oct '14) Oct '14 DaDog1 1
See all Beaver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaver Forum Now

Beaver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Beaver, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,497 • Total comments across all topics: 280,862,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC