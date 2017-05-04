Commissioners Hire New Chief And Assistant Solicitors
The Beaver County Board of Commissioners has hired new Chief and Assistant Solicitors to fill the county's vacant law department. Attorney Garen Fedeles has been hired as Chief Beaver County Solicitor, a part-time position with a salary of $80,000 per year.
