Attorney David Neely Officially Enters Judicial Race With Anti-Nepotism Pledge
Attorney David Neely has officially announced his candidacy for Beaver County Common Pleas Judge. Neely is the first Republican candidate to enter the race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beaver Countian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two lawsuits filed against Monaca police officer (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|Annonomous
|9
|Is There Corruption in Beaver County? (Oct '09)
|Sep '16
|yes
|11
|Founder Of "Hero Program" Charity Sentenced To ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|anonymous
|1
|Review: Monaca Auto Sales (Nov '08)
|Nov '15
|mad
|19
|How 'bout the news today. (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Big Momma
|1
|Former chief judge Belvin Perry to join Morgan ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|_Learsi
|2
|Forum: Converting tugs, towboats to LNG may tak... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|DaDog1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC