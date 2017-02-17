Amber McGeehan

Amber McGeehan

Amber L. McGeehan, RN, MSN, CNOR, CSSM, FACHE, Operating Room manager of Heritage Valley Surgical Center in Beaver, Pa, recently became a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives , the nation's leading professional society for healthcare leaders. "The healthcare management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality care to the people in our communities, which makes having a standard of excellence promoted by a professional organization critically important," "By becoming an ACHE Fellow and earning the distinction of board certification from ACHE, healthcare leaders demonstrate a commitment to excellence in serving their patients and the community."

