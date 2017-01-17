Record Cash 5 jackpot shared by tickets sold in Allegheny, Beaver, Lehigh counties
A game-record Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot of just over $2 million from the Tuesday drawing was shared by three winning tickets sold in Allegheny, Beaver and Lehigh counties. "We're thrilled that the largest jackpot in Cash 5 history will be shared by several big winners," said Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.
