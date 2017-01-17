Record Cash 5 jackpot shared by ticke...

Record Cash 5 jackpot shared by tickets sold in Allegheny, Beaver, Lehigh counties

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Times News

A game-record Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot of just over $2 million from the Tuesday drawing was shared by three winning tickets sold in Allegheny, Beaver and Lehigh counties. "We're thrilled that the largest jackpot in Cash 5 history will be shared by several big winners," said Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two lawsuits filed against Monaca police officer (Sep '08) Dec '16 Annonomous 9
Is There Corruption in Beaver County? (Oct '09) Sep '16 yes 11
News Founder Of "Hero Program" Charity Sentenced To ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 anonymous 1
Review: Monaca Auto Sales (Nov '08) Nov '15 mad 19
How 'bout the news today. (Jul '15) Jul '15 Big Momma 1
News Former chief judge Belvin Perry to join Morgan ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 _Learsi 2
News Forum: Converting tugs, towboats to LNG may tak... (Oct '14) Oct '14 DaDog1 1
See all Beaver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaver Forum Now

Beaver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Beaver, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,122,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC