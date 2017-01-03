John Paul's Notebook - The Holidays Are Over Edition
The holidays are over and county government will soon be throttling back up to full gear. In the meantime, here are some random entries from my notebook to hold you over: According to courthouse officials, President Judge John McBride is going to be stepping down as President Judge .
