Volunteers remember 23,110 Antietam casualties - in candles
"This is an opportunity to memorialize and connect with the soldiers who fought here," said Susan W. Trail, superintendent of the National Park Service site in Sharpsburg. "When our visitors come, they see 23,110 candlelit bags, and each one represents a casualty."
