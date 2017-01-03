Man from Pennsylvania killed in crash Monday
Investigations reveal Alexander Mitchell, of Beaver, Pennsylvania, was stopped on a portion of Interstate 95 northbound when a vehicle traveling in the same direction was unable to stop and struck his vehicle from behind. Mitchell was transported to Upper Chesapeake Hospital in Harford County where he later died sue to his injuries.
