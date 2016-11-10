After French, English claims, where i...

After French, English claims, where is the Indians' land?

Friday Dec 2 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

Beginning in 1750, a frontier surveyor named Christopher Gist made a series of journeys deep into Indian country to locate - and make rough surveys of - Gist and his employers all knew that the Native Americans who occupied the region would hardly welcome him if they knew the true reason for his trip. Gist's travels took him through what eventually became western Pennsylvania and Ohio and brought him face to face with Andrew Montour and other frontiersmen who played prominent roles in Pennsylvania history.

