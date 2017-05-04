House of the Week: A Fairytale Home Inspired By Hobbits
Pat Barry knew he was creating something unusual. He just didn't realize it would take nearly a decade to build.
Beaver Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robinson family murders....i'm looking for info. (May '06)
|Apr 27
|cheyenne
|2,656
|Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09)
|Apr 27
|Canadian biker
|42
|Camping at Wycamp Lake (Mar '06)
|Mar '17
|Mike K
|7
|Fun (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cummins man
|1
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|venus flytrap
|1
|Unrelenting cold to remain locked in place (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Will
|1
|crime (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|polly
|1
