Enbridge Line 5 discussion derails Ka...

Enbridge Line 5 discussion derails Kalamazoo County meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: MLive.com

It was all she could do for a time. Frustrated to the point of silence that the board does not address questions asked by citizens at the opening of each business meeting, Touloupais took a moment to gather her thoughts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaver Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09) Apr 2 Kelly Carson 41
Camping at Wycamp Lake (Mar '06) Mar '17 Mike K 7
Robinson family murders....i'm looking for info. (May '06) Jan '17 NoMichiganOBSERVER 2,655
Fun (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cummins man 1
The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16) Aug '16 venus flytrap 1
News Unrelenting cold to remain locked in place (Jan '14) Jan '14 Will 1
crime (Sep '13) Sep '13 polly 1
See all Beaver Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaver Island Forum Now

Beaver Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaver Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Beaver Island, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,896 • Total comments across all topics: 280,531,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC