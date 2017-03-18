Coast Guard Evacuates 2 Hurt in Crash...

Coast Guard Evacuates 2 Hurt in Crash From Beaver Island

Saturday Mar 18

A Coast Guard helicopter crew in northern Michigan has evacuated two people hurt in a car accident from Beaver Island. The Coast Guard says officials on the island requested the medical evacuation Friday evening, but poor visibility and icing conditions delayed a response until Saturday morning.

Beaver Island, MI

