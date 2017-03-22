Coast Guard evacuates 2 hurt in crash from Beaver Island
A Coast Guard helicopter crew in northern Michigan has evacuated two people hurt in a car accident from Beaver Island. The Coast Guard says officials on the island requested the medical evacuation Friday evening, but poor visibility and icing conditions delayed a response until Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Beaver Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Camping at Wycamp Lake (Mar '06)
|Tue
|Mike K
|7
|Robinson family murders....i'm looking for info. (May '06)
|Jan '17
|NoMichiganOBSERVER
|2,655
|Fun (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cummins man
|1
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|venus flytrap
|1
|Boat Rental (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|mjp1966
|1
|looking for relatives (Apr '09)
|May '16
|Asd410
|6
|Crusty brown algae mats growing in pristine Mic... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaver Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC