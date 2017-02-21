'MICHIGIN': Beaver Island juniper used in first gin created with all Michigan ingredients
MICHIGIN was crafted from 100 percent Michigan ingredients, starting with water fresh from Lake Michigan, red winter wheat from Heffron Farms and juniper harvested by hand on Beaver Island. It is the first gin to use all Michigan ingredients.
