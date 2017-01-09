Violinist at Book Nook

Violinist at Book Nook

Next Story Prev Story
Jan 9, 2017 Read more: White Lake Beacon

Dr. David Reimer, professor of violin at Calvin College and director of the string program, will be performing a recital at The Book Nook & Java Shop in Montague at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. He holds his doctor of musical arts from the Ohio State University as well as master of music and bachelors of music degrees from the Cleveland Institute of Music, where he studied with Bernard Goldschmidt. Professor Reimer has an extensive performing knowledge of orchestral literature acquired during 25 years of professional orchestra experience.

