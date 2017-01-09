Violinist at Book Nook
Dr. David Reimer, professor of violin at Calvin College and director of the string program, will be performing a recital at The Book Nook & Java Shop in Montague at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. He holds his doctor of musical arts from the Ohio State University as well as master of music and bachelors of music degrees from the Cleveland Institute of Music, where he studied with Bernard Goldschmidt. Professor Reimer has an extensive performing knowledge of orchestral literature acquired during 25 years of professional orchestra experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Beaver Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robinson family murders....i'm looking for info. (May '06)
|Jan 28
|NoMichiganOBSERVER
|2,655
|Fun
|Sep '16
|Cummins man
|1
|The Religion of Politics.
|Aug '16
|venus flytrap
|1
|Boat Rental (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|mjp1966
|1
|looking for relatives (Apr '09)
|May '16
|Asd410
|6
|Crusty brown algae mats growing in pristine Mic... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09)
|Dec '15
|John
|40
Find what you want!
Search Beaver Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC