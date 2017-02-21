Chevron Names Wirth Vice Chairman
Chevron Corporation said today that Michael K. Wirth, executive vice president of Midstream and Development, has been named vice chairman, effective February 1, 2017. "As a senior officer of Chevron, Mike has made significant contributions to the company's success," said John S. Watson, Chevron's chairman and chief executive officer.
Beaver Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robinson family murders....i'm looking for info. (May '06)
|Jan 28
|NoMichiganOBSERVER
|2,655
|Fun
|Sep '16
|Cummins man
|1
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|venus flytrap
|1
|Boat Rental (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|mjp1966
|1
|looking for relatives (Apr '09)
|May '16
|Asd410
|6
|Crusty brown algae mats growing in pristine Mic... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09)
|Dec '15
|John
|40
