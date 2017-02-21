Chevron Names Wirth Vice Chairman

Chevron Names Wirth Vice Chairman

Chevron Corporation said today that Michael K. Wirth, executive vice president of Midstream and Development, has been named vice chairman, effective February 1, 2017. "As a senior officer of Chevron, Mike has made significant contributions to the company's success," said John S. Watson, Chevron's chairman and chief executive officer.

