There are on the WKOW-TV story from Sunday Jun 18, titled DNR working with city after fish kill in Beaver Dam. In it, WKOW-TV reports that:

State wildlife officials are working with the city of Beaver Dam after city officials say construction work caused a fish kill on the Beaver Dam River. Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon saying the incident happened when a construction crew lowered water levels to pour concrete in culverts on Cooper Street.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WKOW-TV.