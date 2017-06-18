DNR working with city after fish kill...

DNR working with city after fish kill in Beaver Dam

There are 2 comments on the WKOW-TV story from Sunday Jun 18, titled DNR working with city after fish kill in Beaver Dam. In it, WKOW-TV reports that:

State wildlife officials are working with the city of Beaver Dam after city officials say construction work caused a fish kill on the Beaver Dam River. Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon saying the incident happened when a construction crew lowered water levels to pour concrete in culverts on Cooper Street.

Imnoell2

Madison, WI

#1 Monday Jun 19
I just drove by there and the smell is horrible, not to mention the dead fish that made their way over the wall. What kind of bacteria and health concerns will this create? You want to save the living fish by all means, but the negligence caused health department issues for the community. Dead fish made their way over the wall, how far down the river will people be affected???
Imnoell2

Madison, WI

#2 Monday Jun 19
Yes all those dead fish are floating miles down the river. GOOD JOB
Beaver Dam, WI

