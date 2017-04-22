When Deportation Becomes Illogical: Twenty-year old possession...
Beaver Dam, WI April 22, 2017: U.S. citizens may think President Donald Trump is trying to find and deport some 11 million "illegal" immigrants who are not only trespassing on American soil, but also committing crimes like murder, drug trafficking, and other serious offenses. Most might agree that our country doesn't need this type of criminal element.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Add your comments below
Beaver Dam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free sex
|Mar '17
|Man888
|1
|WDC Scott and Gabby Gomez(Sena) (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Hmmmm
|2
|Some high blood pressure drugs may be associate... (May '14)
|Nov '16
|Black1233
|5
|Vote for trump a man of all seasons (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|gang war waiting to happen (May '10)
|Sep '15
|KCK_WhatA_Joke
|34
Find what you want!
Search Beaver Dam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC