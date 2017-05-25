What's Going Around: Screening for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Dr. Michael Trias with SSM Health says his clinic has been asking parents screening questions about how their children sleep. They're finding an increase in the number of patients who snore regularly.
Beaver Dam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free sex
|Mar '17
|Man888
|1
|WDC Scott and Gabby Gomez(Sena) (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Hmmmm
|2
|Some high blood pressure drugs may be associate... (May '14)
|Nov '16
|Black1233
|5
|Vote for trump a man of all seasons (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|gang war waiting to happen (May '10)
|Sep '15
|KCK_WhatA_Joke
|34
