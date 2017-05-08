Drug take-back day nets possible reco...

Drug take-back day nets possible record in Wisconsin

Monday May 8 Read more: WKOW-TV

People in Wisconsin are getting into the routine of getting rid of their unused medications at the state's designated drug take-back days. The Justice Department reported Monday that it estimates people dropped off more than 66,000 pounds of medications during drug take-back events April 29. The record is just over 64,000 pounds, set on a take-back day last spring.

