Beaver Dam schools to resume classes Monday after email threat shuts down schools
Classes will be back in session Monday in Beaver Dam after an email threat forced officials to close all schools Friday. Police and district officials said the threat to harm staff and students with guns and explosives was specific to the fifth period Friday, which is lunchtime.
