Two hospitalized after semi hits pick...

Two hospitalized after semi hits pickup truck in Dodge County

Saturday Apr 29

Two people were transported to a Madison hospital following a crash between a pickup truck and a semi in the Township of Calamus. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the pickup truck was traveling south on Highway 151 when a Peterbilt semi with box trailer struck the rear of the vehicle.

