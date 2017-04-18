Tool shed fire in Beaver Dam causes $81,000 in damages
The fire was at N9334 County Road A. The Beaver Dam Chief arrived at the scene to find the 50 foot by 200 foot tool shed in flames. The fire was extinguished before any nearby buildings were damaged.
