Tool shed fire in Beaver Dam causes $...

Tool shed fire in Beaver Dam causes $81,000 in damages

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: WKOW-TV

The fire was at N9334 County Road A. The Beaver Dam Chief arrived at the scene to find the 50 foot by 200 foot tool shed in flames. The fire was extinguished before any nearby buildings were damaged.

