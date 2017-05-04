The milk war: How a letter in Wiscons...

The milk war: How a letter in Wisconsin set off a trade dispute between the U.S. and Canada

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: The Globe and Mail

The dairy sector has become central to a new dispute between Canada and the United States, but the contention began with the plight of a few American families Steve Lichty's family runs a dairy farm in Beaver Dam, Wis. that is at risk of closure due to a dispute over Canadian policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaver Dam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free sex Mar '17 Man888 1
WDC Scott and Gabby Gomez(Sena) (Sep '13) Dec '16 Hmmmm 2
News Some high blood pressure drugs may be associate... (May '14) Nov '16 Black1233 5
Vote for trump a man of all seasons (Mar '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
gang war waiting to happen (May '10) Sep '15 KCK_WhatA_Joke 34
See all Beaver Dam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaver Dam Forum Now

Beaver Dam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaver Dam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Beaver Dam, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,683 • Total comments across all topics: 280,793,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC