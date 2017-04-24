Indiana wastewater treatment plant in...

Indiana wastewater treatment plant installs Evoqua UV system

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: WaterWorld

BEAVER DAM, WI & PITTSBURGH, APRIL 24, 2017 -- Evoqua today announced its ETS-UVa line installation is complete and commissioned at the Monticello Wastewater Treatment Plant in southwest Indiana, approximately halfway between Lafayette and South Bend, Indiana. Evoqua was selected to supply two ETS-UV SW-835-14 ultraviolet disinfection systems to the Monticello Waste Water Treatment plant that operates more than 36 miles of storm and sanitary sewers, multiple pump stations and is completing the third major upgrade since it was built in 1950.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WaterWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaver Dam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free sex Mar '17 Man888 1
WDC Scott and Gabby Gomez(Sena) (Sep '13) Dec '16 Hmmmm 2
News Some high blood pressure drugs may be associate... (May '14) Nov '16 Black1233 5
Vote for trump a man of all seasons (Mar '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
gang war waiting to happen (May '10) Sep '15 KCK_WhatA_Joke 34
See all Beaver Dam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaver Dam Forum Now

Beaver Dam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaver Dam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Beaver Dam, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,664 • Total comments across all topics: 280,649,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC