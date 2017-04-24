Indiana wastewater treatment plant installs Evoqua UV system

BEAVER DAM, WI & PITTSBURGH, APRIL 24, 2017 -- Evoqua today announced its ETS-UVa line installation is complete and commissioned at the Monticello Wastewater Treatment Plant in southwest Indiana, approximately halfway between Lafayette and South Bend, Indiana. Evoqua was selected to supply two ETS-UV SW-835-14 ultraviolet disinfection systems to the Monticello Waste Water Treatment plant that operates more than 36 miles of storm and sanitary sewers, multiple pump stations and is completing the third major upgrade since it was built in 1950.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WaterWorld.